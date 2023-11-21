Annor Walker expresses worry over misfiring Great Olympics strikers

Great Olympics tactician, Annor Walker says he is disturbed by the inability of his strikers to find the back of the net.

Despite being in 5th position, Walker’s side have scored the fewest number of goals among the Top 5 teams on the league standings.

Olympics were held to a goalless draw by Samartex at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 20 2023 in their matchday 11, and Walker was left perturbed by how his side were wasteful in front of goal.

He told StarTimes at full time: “Yes, I’m worried. I told you earlier on that I’m really worried because there are chances that you should not spoil. If you can spoil or you waste them, which chances do you want again? So, well, I am only waiting for the window to open, then I fix in some players that maybe can help in front.”

The Wonder Club will not be in action on matchday 12 as their next opponents, Medeama will be playing in the CAF Champions League.

By Suleman Asante