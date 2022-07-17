'Announce new 20 year contract '- Some Dundee United fans react to Matthew Cudjoe's magical display in pre-season friendly

Hugely talented Matthew Cudjoe is turning out to be Harry Porter at Scottish side Dundee United after another a kaleidoscopic second-half performance on Saturday, 16 July 2022 in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute as the Tangerines went on to lose 2-0.

In the 34 minutes lasted on the pitch, the Ghana youth produced some perky dribbles and sultry skills which wowed the fans.

A fan, named Martin, replied a Tweet by the club saying: ''Announce new 20 year contract. ''

