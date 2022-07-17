Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

'Announce new 20 year contract '- Some Dundee United fans react to Matthew Cudjoe's magical display in pre-season friendly

Published on: 17 July 2022
'Announce new 20 year contract '- Some Dundee United fans react to Matthew Cudjoe's magical display in pre-season friendly
Matthew Cudjoe against Sunderland in pre-season friendly.

Hugely talented Matthew Cudjoe is turning out to be Harry Porter at Scottish side Dundee United after another a kaleidoscopic second-half performance on Saturday, 16 July 2022 in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland. 

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute as the Tangerines went on to lose 2-0. 

In the 34 minutes lasted on the pitch, the Ghana youth produced some perky dribbles and sultry skills which wowed the fans. 

A fan, named Martin, replied a Tweet by the club saying: ''Announce new 20 year contract. ''

 

Matthew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United
Here are how some supporters reacted on the micro-blogging website Twitter to Dundee United’s 2-0 defeat to Sunderland.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more