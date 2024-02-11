'Another day to be proud' - Jeremie Frimpong elated following Bayer Leverkusen win over Bayern

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has expressed his elation after playing a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen's remarkable 3-0 triumph over Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Frimpong, known for his impressive performances this season, not only showcased his defensive prowess but also etched his name on the scoresheet with the third goal, securing the victory for Leverkusen.

The highly-rated right-back's goal in the dying moments of the game added to Leverkusen's lead at the summit of the Bundesliga table, extending it to a commanding five points.

Frimpong took to X, to share his excitement, stating, "Another day to be proud to be part of this club. Let’s gooooo."

Frimpong's stellar season is highlighted by six goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, an exceptional feat for a defender.

His consistent contributions have played a vital role in Bayer Leverkusen's successful campaign, solidifying his reputation as one of the league's standout performers.

The victory against Bayern Munich not only emphasizes Leverkusen's dominance in the Bundesliga but also positions Frimpong as a prominent figure for the German side.

As the season progresses, Frimpong's impact on both ends of the pitch will likely be a key factor in determining Leverkusen's pursuit of silverware and solidifying their position at the top of the Bundesliga standings.