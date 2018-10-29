GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah win league in Finland with HJK Helsinki

Published on: 29 October 2018
Evans Mensah and Anthony Annan celebrate Finnish top-flight title

Duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah have won the Finnish Veikkausliiga with HJK Helsinki on Saturday.

The captial club went into their final league match as runaway champions with a four point lead.

Annan played the entire duration and Mensah was an unused substitute in the 4-0 win over TPS on Saturday.

HJK Helsinki have now successfully defended the title they won last year and will play in the qualifiers in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League.

Klubi  have now won eight out of ten league championships since 2009 with the exception of 2015 and 2016.

 

