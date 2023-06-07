Anthony Annan charges Hearts of Oak players to bring back 'fallen standards'

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Anthony Annan has urged players of the club to fight hard to help the club bounce back from their poor form.

The performance of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions have suffered a huge setback in the ongoing season with the club currently facing relegation with just three points above the danger zone.

Ahead of the final round of Ghana Premier League matches, the former Ghana midfielder stated that Hearts of Oak's standard has deteriorated and urged the players to give their all in order to restore the club's glory.

"We all know the difficulties the club is going through but I want to urge the players that it is part of football and that they should continue to give out their best even despite the tough times", he told Pipapipa Media.

"When you play your hearts out for the club, there are opportunities for you because it is a big club. The current players must work hard to bring back the glory days of the club because the standard of hearts has fallen", he added.

Hearts of Oak will play against 10th-placed Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park on Sunday.