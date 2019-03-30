Anthony Annan denies reports of neglecting his family

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Anthony Annan has rubbished reports that he has neglected his family.

According to the Beitar Jerusalem player, he is in constant contact with his children and remits money for their welfare.

Last week, reports emerge that the midfielder has ignored his wife (Mrs. Gifty Annan) and children.

“It is not true that l don’t take care of my kids; everybody who knows my kids will bear me witness. I shop for them any time l am coming from Europe, l check on them frequently via video calls, they are dear to me so under no circumstance will l turn my back on them.

“They are my kids so why will l deny them care?. I remit them regularly so the allegations by their mother can never be true.”

It is however alleged that the two are no more together after Annan filed for a divorce.

The 32-year-old was a key member of the Black Stars squad at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.