Anthony Annan hits back at wife; refutes family neglect report

Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan has dismissed claims that he has neglected his family.

During an interview on Happy FM last week, wife of the former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Mrs. Gifty Annan accused the player of neglect of parental and marriage responsibilities.

However, the 32-year-old has refuted the claims though he admitted that his marriage is on verge of collapsing.

"It is not true that l don't take care of my kids; everybody who knows my kids will bear me witness. I shop for them any time l am coming from Europe, l check on them frequently via video calls, they are dear to me so under no circumstance will l turn my back on them,” Annan told Accra FM.

"They are my kids so why will l deny them care?. I remit them regularly so the allegations by their mother can never be true."

The Beitar Jerusalem enforcer pointed out that he has set her up in many businesses but to no avail; bought her a car but the kid's mom later sold it and has teamed up with her brother by name DJ Advisor to paint him the player black.

Annan was an integral member of the Black Stars team that reached the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

He has netted two goals in 64 caps for the Black Stars.