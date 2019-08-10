Anthony Annan marks Inter Turku debut in defeat to KuPS

Midfielder Anthony Annan made his debut for Finnish side FC Inter Turku on Saturday just 24 hours after joining the club.

The former Ghana midfielder climbed off the bench but could not stop his new club from going down 2-0 to KuPS in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.

Ilmari Niskanen opened the scoring for KuPS in the 62nd minute at the Kuopio Football Stadium.

Six minutes later Petteri Pennanen doubled the home sides lead as the league leaders suffered an away defeat.

Annan came on in the 79th minute for Alvaro Muniz, and the 33 year old Ghanaian made his experience count by solidifying the midfield.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder joined Inter Turku on a one year deal after ending his stay with Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem.