Anthony Annan was my idol growing up - Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil revealed that former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan was his childhood idol.

Annan made his national team debut in 2007 going on to make 64 appearances for the Black Stars during his time.

Nicknamed ‘Pablo’, the defensive midfielder was core to the Black Stars team in between 2009 and 2010 and started all of Ghana’s games during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Speaking in an interview with JoySports on Star Connect, Paintsil, who grew up falling in love with the No.6 role, named Annan as his idol from the past national team players.

“We had one midfielder, Anthony Annan [Pablo]. When I started watching the Black Stars he [Anthony Annan] was the one who entertained me,” he said.

“I really liked him [because, in the midfield of the park, nobody could go past him.”

Annan during his 64 appearances for the Black Stars netted two goals and was key to Ghana reaching the quarterfinal of the World Cup.

Paintsil will also hope to make the same impact for the team after being named in Otto Addo’s provisional squad for the Mundial.