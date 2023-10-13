Anthony Baffoe backs experienced players to lead Ghana to success in AFCON 2023

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe has tipped the experienced players in Ghana's squad to ride the team to success in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars are hoping to redeem themselves after a disappointing campaign in the previous edition where they got knocked out in the group stage.

With Ghana placed in Group B following the official draw, where they will face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, Baffoe is brimming with confidence about the team's potential.

In a statement to the media after the draw, Anthony Baffoe shared his optimism for Ghana's ability to secure a top-two finish in the challenging Group B.

“I’m confident that we will emerge first or second in the group. In our last tournament in Cameroon, we didn’t perform well but generally, we are a tournament team.

"We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus who is the superstar in the team. We are stabilised with our goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. I have confidence in the team, it’s not going to be easy but I know Ghana will come out of this group. The gap between the teams is becoming closer but we have to be on our toes to do well,” Anthony Baffoe said.

He acknowledged the strength of the group, with Egypt boasting stars like Mohamed Salah, and Cape Verde demonstrating their prowess as formidable opponents in previous encounters.

As the 2023 AFCON is set to commence in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13, Ghana's campaign kicks off with a match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.