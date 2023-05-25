Anthony Baffoe calls for more youth competitions in Ghana

Former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe, has emphasised the need for an increase in youth competitions to expand the talent pool and discover young football prospects in the country.

Currently, Ghana has limited youth tournaments, with the KGL U17 championship and the Baby Jet U16 tournament serving as platforms for unearthing talents.

As the General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, Baffoe has called upon all stakeholders to organize more youth competitions, highlighting their significance in talent identification and development. He believes that providing ample opportunities for young players to participate in competitive matches is crucial for their growth and progress.

During the launch of the third edition of the Baby Jet tournament, Baffoe expressed his views, stating, "Academy or grassroots football is all about youth development and talent identification. I believe it helps in identifying talents, but what is important is to have more youth competitions because at the end of the day, the younger you are, the more you should play."

Baffoe further emphasised the importance of introducing district and regional selections as part of the youth development process.

"I think we need district selections, regional selections. We need the youths to play because it’s all about development and this tournament [Baby Jet U-16] will help to unearth talent."

He said that allowing young players to participate in competitions at various levels would aid in their overall development. Baffoe also praised the Baby Jet U16 tournament, the brainchild of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, for its role in unearthing talent.