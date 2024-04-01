Anthony Baffoe commends Dreams FC on remarkable CAF Confederation Cup campaign 

Ghanaian football legend Anthony Baffoe has lauded Dreams Football Club for their remarkable performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Facing off against Stade Malien in the quarter-final first leg, the Ghana Premier League side exhibited exceptional resilience during the match held in Mali. Despite falling behind, Dreams FC staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a crucial 2-1 victory after 90 minutes of play on Sunday.

In response to the triumph, Anthony Baffoe praised Dreams FC for their outstanding achievement and urged them to maintain their focus and determination for the upcoming second leg.

"Congratulations Dreams FC 👏🏿👏🏿 - Now let's seal the deal in the return leg Inshallah," Baffoe remarked in a post on X.

The return fixture of the quarter-final clash between Dreams FC and Stade Malien is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, with kickoff set for 4 pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.