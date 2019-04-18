Anthony Baffoe congratulates Otto Addo on new role as assistant coach of Dortmund

CAF General Secretary Anthony Baffoe has congratulated former Ghana international Otto Addo after he was announced assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund announced the return of former midfielder Otto Addo to the club in the capacity of assistant manager on Wednesday.

The German Bundesliga title chasers posted on Twitter,”Delighted to announce the return of former Borussia Dortmund player, Otto Addo, who will serve as an assistant coach focusing on youth development!.”

Anthony Baffoe took to social media to congratulate Addo, a man he know very much after many years of football in Germany.

"Congratulations to Otto Addo-great news -another step in the right direction. Otto will definitely make his way ..it is already written -God’s time is always the best," the former Ghana defender posted.

The former Dortmund attacking midfielder's new role will see him also serve as a link between the senior team and the youth team.

Addo will oversee the promotion of youth players to the first team.

The 43 -year old spent six seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals in 75 appearances between 1999 and 2005.

He won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2001-02 season and helped the club reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season.

Otto Addo represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the mundial as the West Africans reach the round of 16 in Germany.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin