Anthony Baffoe offers valuable advice to Samuel Inkoom's football agency, SIFMA

Founder of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) Anthony Baffoe has provided important advice to former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom regarding his newly launched football agency, SIFMA.

During the launch event, Baffoe emphasised the significance of prioritizing player development over immediate financial gains, a critical aspect of player representation.

Baffoe, a former Ghana defender, urged Inkoom and his agency to carefully consider club choices on behalf of their clients. He underlined the importance of selecting a club where a player can thrive and develop, as this plays a pivotal role in long-term success and an increase in market value.

Baffoe stated, "Don't go immediately with the highest bidding club if you think that your client, the player will not develop. When he develops well, later he can be sold for more, and his value will be much higher. So, I am also passing this over to you. It is very important to make the right choice."

The primary objective of SIFMA is to identify talent, manage players, conduct contract negotiations, and contribute to the holistic growth of emerging young prospects.

Inkoom and his agency are keen on nurturing and guiding the next generation of football talent, and Baffoe's advice underscores the importance of a player's long-term development and success.