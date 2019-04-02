Anthony Obodai recounts how he helped toughen Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Ajax

Ex-Ghana midfielder Anthony Obodai has revealed how he helped toughen former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Ajax Amsterdam.

Obodai was also privileged to play alongside Rafael van der Vaart and Wesley Sneijder.

The 36-year-old recounts how coach Koeman will assign him to keep the tabs on Ibrahimovic in training to get the best out of the Swedish star.

He thinks his aggressiveness and robust play helped the striker to be refined.

"People always think that Zlatan is arrogant, but he is very nice. If Koeman wanted Zlatan to train hard, he would always put me in the center opposite him. Then I just had to run after Zlatan and play hard on him. He had to avoid my kicks, so he had to be alert," Obodai told VICE Sports .

"Fortunately I never injured Zlatan during such a training. At Ajax that has happened with Van der Vaart and Sneijder.

''I no longer know for sure, but I think they both contracted an ankle injury through me. I didn't do it on purpose, but that is part of the game.''