Antoine Semenyo aims for success in 2026 World Cup qualifiers with Black Stars

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo is determined to contribute to the success of the Black Stars in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Black Stars are gearing up for opening games against Madagascar on November 17, 2023, and Comoros on November 21, 2023.

Semenyo, who returns to the Black Stars after missing out on the October call-ups, emphasised the team's commitment to securing victory in both matches.

He highlighted the importance of training hard and coming together as a unit to achieve positive results.

“It's good to be back but it's two important games for us. We need to make sure we win, so [we will] come together and train and hopefully get two wins,” said Antoine Semenyo in an interview with Sahara Football.

Ghana aim to clinch one of the nine slots allocated for African teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The players are focused on the task ahead as they seek success on the road to the global football showcase.

The four-time champions will also face Mali, Chad and Central African Republic in the qualifiers.