Antoine Semenyo: Black Stars forward credits Didier Drogba’s influence on his development

AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has revealed that incorporating elements of Didier Drogba’s playing style has significantly contributed to his development as a footballer.

The Black Stars striker has been a pivotal player for Bournemouth this season, contributing eight goals in 32 appearances, as the team sits 11th in the Premier League with 48 points.

In a recent interview with Premier League TV, ahead of Bournemouth's final game of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Semenyo spoke about Drogba as a major influence on his game.

“I remember when I was injured... I just watched players who have similar attributes to myself. I remember watching Michail Antonio, Breel Embolo, a bit of Drogba and just a lot of like movement in behind, timing my runs and just being a nuisance," Semenyo said.

"I just always used to watch them and tried implementing what they had to my game. I feel like that’s played a massive part," he added.

Semenyo’s work ethic and attention to detail have paid off, earning him recognition and respect in the Premier League. His ability to blend different aspects of these players' styles has made him a versatile and effective forward.

Meanwhile, Semenyo is expected to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, where his club form and international experience will be invaluable for the Black Stars.