Antoine Semenyo eager to make impact for Black Stars in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo is gearing up to make a significant impact for Ghana in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros and Madagascar.

The dynamic attacker, who earned his place in the meticulously chosen 25-man squad by coach Chris Hughton, is ready to showcase his prowess on the international stage and contribute to Ghana's quest for World Cup glory.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming challenges, Semenyo stated, "It is good to be back as a start, but I think it is time we win, so coming together, we make sure we get two wins and are just ready to do well."

The triker, known for his versatility upfront and goal-scoring acumen, emphasised the importance of teamwork in achieving success.

"We have got a good team, so coming together, work together as a team, score as many goals. We have so much potential, and we can go very far in the tournament," he added.

Ghana will be welcome Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their first match and then embark on a trip to Moroni to face Comoros.

Semenyo looks forward to the World Cup qualifiers as a stepping stone and is already anticipating the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after the qualifiers.