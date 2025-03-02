Antoine Semenyo explains unique penalty style after FA Cup goal against Everton

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has provided insight into his unconventional penalty technique after scoring in AFC Bournemouth’s 2-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup.

Semenyo, who netted the opener at Goodison Park, took a distinctive approach by turning his back to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before swiftly turning and firing the ball past him. The match was historic as it marked the last FA Cup fixture at Goodison before Everton’s move to a new stadium at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the 24-year-old revealed that his unorthodox run-up is now part of his style, designed to catch goalkeepers off guard.

“The ball is really light as well, so like, if you hit it well, the keeper isn’t getting there. Even if he guesses the right direction, he isn’t getting there. That’s my staple now. It catches keepers off guard, so why not?” Semenyo said.

The Black Stars forward has been in fine form this season, registering seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions leading up to Bournemouth’s fifth-round FA Cup clash against Wolves.