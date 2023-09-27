Antoine Semenyo expresses satisfaction despite pitch conditions in Ghana's AFCON qualifier

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has expressed his satisfaction with Ghana's performance in their recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The match took place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi earlier this month.

Ghana had to overcome challenging conditions, including a pitch that Semenyo described as not being in good shape.

Despite the difficulties, Semenyo played a crucial role in the match, coming on in the second half and providing the assist for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah to score the second goal, securing a 2-1 victory for the Black Stars.

Reflecting on the match, Semenyo said, "That was a good game, it was a tough game, the pitch wasn’t too good and the opposition surprised us and we were really good."

"They caught us by surprise and happy to say I came on and provided the assist for the winner so I can’t complain."

Semenyo, who is 21 years old, is expected to play a significant role for Ghana in the Ivory Coast in January 2024. So far this season, he has scored one goal in five Premier League appearances for Bournemouth.