Antoine Semenyo extends contract with AFC Bournemouth

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has extended his contract at English club AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030, ending interest from top clubs in cluding Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs in the current transfer window.

Semenyo has been a key figure for the Cherries since joining them from Bristol City in January 2023.

Last season, Semenyo scored 11 Premier League goals and added five assists as the Vitality Park outfit made history by amassing their best points haul in the topflight.

“I’ve grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I’m really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season," said an excited Semenyo after signing the contract.

“From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner.”

President of the club's Football Operation, Tiago Pinto, expressed delight after the striker signed the deal.

“Antoine has been crucial to the club’s progress and is a key member of the project here at Vitality Stadium.

“We have a great relationship with Antoine and we’re looking forward to continuing that as we hope to build on a record-breaking season. His commitment to the club matches our ambition and I’m excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign," he said.

Semenyo has made 89 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and delivering ten assists to his name.