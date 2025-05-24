Antoine Semenyo eyes strong finish to EPL season ahead of final game against Leicester

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo is eager to end the 2024/25 English Premier League season on good note ahead of the game against Leicester City on the final day.

Semenyo has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, scoring nine goals in the Premier League and also delivering five assists in 36 matches for AFC Bournemouth.

Despite the defeat to Manchester City last Tuesday, Semenyo remains proud of his campaign as well as that of the club as they collected their highest points haul in the topflight.

“There was always a slight possibility, and we had an open mind," he told Daily Echo.

“We knew that we had to come and win today, so, I mean, the journey's over, but I mean, like I said, it's been a really good season.

“I feel that everyone can be proud of themselves and last game, three points. Hopefully that's what we can do.”

The 25-year-old could reach double figures if he finds the back of the net against Leicester on Sunday.

“I think we want to finish off strong, but with the season that we've had this year, everyone can be proud of themselves. So get three points in their last game and then just recoup for next season," he added.