Antoine Semenyo named Man of the Match as Bournemouth reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Antoine Semenyo produced another outstanding display to help Bournemouth edge Wolves on penalties and secure a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Ghanaian forward, who was named Man of the Match for the second successive FA Cup game, played a key role in the Cherries' attacking efforts at the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo was directly involved in Bournemouth’s opener, forcing a save from Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone before Evanilson capitalised on the rebound. His pace, strength, and relentless pressing unsettled Wolves throughout the contest, making him a constant threat.

Even in extra time, Semenyo’s tireless work rate kept Bournemouth on the front foot, contributing to a dominant spell before the game went to penalties. Luis Sinisterra eventually sealed the win from the spot after Wolves faltered.

Following his Man of the Match display against Everton in the previous round, Semenyo’s back-to-back standout performances have underlined his growing importance to Andoni Iraola’s side as they continue their impressive FA Cup run.