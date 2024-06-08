Antoine Semenyo names Liverpool defender as toughest player ever faced

Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo, has named Liverpool and Holland captain, Virgil Van Dijk as the toughest player he ever faced in his career.

The AFC Bournemouth striker has come up against several players in the English Premier League, including Brazilian legend Thiago Silva and Ruben Diaz of Manchester City.

However, the 24-year-old disclosed Van Dijk's presence was frightening for a forward.

“Hardest defender I faced is Van Dijk. I remember running behind then all I hear is this man’s footstep â€˜DUM DUM DUM’ chasing me. I tried to shoot, but his aura put me off. It’s tough," he said on Ear Your Stripes.

Despite the imposing figure of the Dutchman, Semenyo managed to score against the Reds in the just-ended season.

The former Bristol City attacker enjoyed a decent campaign, scoring 8 goals for the Cherries in their best performance in the English Premier League.

Semenyo is currently in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.