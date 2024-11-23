Antoine Semenyo needed to receive treatment to improve physical condition - Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola

AFC Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola has explained the decision why Antoine Semenyo had to rest during the November international window.

Having been named in Black Stars squad for the final round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger, Semenyo excluded himself from the squad.

Semenyo is expected to return to the Cherries squad for the game against Brighton later today.

Speaking ahead of the game, Iraola stated that Semenyo and Milos Kerkez needed the rest to improve their physical condition.

“With Antoine, it’s very similar to Milos’ case, they are players that are playing a lot of minutes. They are still young and playing with the club and the national team. [The past few weeks] was the only time they had to receive treatment, stop playing for at least some days and try to solve [the issue]," he said.

“They needed to stop, receive the treatment and try to improve their overall condition physically to continue with the demands that are very high because we are using them a lot," he added.

Semenyo has so far made 12 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing season with four goals to his credit.