Antoine Semenyo opens up about injury struggles and determination after strong return

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has provided insights into the shin injury he endured towards the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

He revealed that the past few months presented significant challenges as he underwent surgery, leading to his absence from several matches as the season was drawing to a close.

This injury setback also caused him to miss Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar in June.

Following his first start of the 2023/24 season against Liverpool, in which he netted the opening goal in a 3-1 defeat, Semenyo shared his thoughts. He acknowledged that the journey to securing a spot in the starting lineup had just begun.

Reflecting on the recent period, he expressed to Daily Echo, "It’s been tough the last couple of months with the shin injury. But I just had to be strong mentally and physically and get myself ready for the beast I am! I’ve done well enough to get a start, so I just need to keep going and keep building myself."

Semenyo is expected to make a return to the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic next month.