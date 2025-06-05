GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Antoine Semenyo opens up on how he snubbed several clubs to join AFC Bournemouth

Published on: 05 June 2025
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth and Manager Andoni Iraola, applaud the fans after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City FC at Vitality Stadium on May 25, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo, has opened up on how he turned down several clubs to join AFC Bournemouth. 

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries in January 2023 for a fee worth £10 million on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Bristol City.

Since his arrival at the club, Semenyo has become a key player for the side. After playing 81 games for the side, Semeyo has scored 20 goals.

Speaking to Showmax in an interview, the striker opened up on how he was tracked by the club and eventually turned down offers to join Bournemouth.

"I had a few clubs that were quite interested. But Bournemouth had kept track from that summer through to the World Cup, through to January, so their interest was really strong," he said.

"They were watching me, checking up on me, and that shows how good the club is. They were so interested.

"Yeah, I knew that my heart was set on joining Bournemouth even though I was having interest and I just never looked back from when I signed," he added.

Semenyo enjoyed a brilliant season, scoring 11 goals and amassing five assists. Following his explosive performance, Semenyo has been linked to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

