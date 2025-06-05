Antoine Semenyo opens up on how he snubbed several clubs to join AFC Bournemouth

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo, has opened up on how he turned down several clubs to join AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries in January 2023 for a fee worth £10 million on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Bristol City.

Since his arrival at the club, Semenyo has become a key player for the side. After playing 81 games for the side, Semeyo has scored 20 goals.

Speaking to Showmax in an interview, the striker opened up on how he was tracked by the club and eventually turned down offers to join Bournemouth.

"I had a few clubs that were quite interested. But Bournemouth had kept track from that summer through to the World Cup, through to January, so their interest was really strong," he said.

"They were watching me, checking up on me, and that shows how good the club is. They were so interested.

"Yeah, I knew that my heart was set on joining Bournemouth even though I was having interest and I just never looked back from when I signed," he added.

Semenyo enjoyed a brilliant season, scoring 11 goals and amassing five assists. Following his explosive performance, Semenyo has been linked to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.