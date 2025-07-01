Antoine Semenyo promises to continue working hard for AFC Bournemouth after signing new contract

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has promised to continue working hard for AFC Bournemouth after signing a new deal with the club.

The English Premier League side announced on Tuesday, July 1, that the striker has extended his contract to 2030.

“AFC Bournemouth is pleased to announce that Antoine Semenyo has signed a new long-term contract with the club, which runs until the summer of 2030,” the club said in an official statement.

Speaking in an interview after signing the new deal, Antoine Semenyo shared his delight, adding that AFC Bournemouth is a great place to be and he is ready to continue working hard for the team.

“I’ve grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I’m really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season.

“From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner,” Semenyo said as quoted on the website of AFC Bournemouth.

After committing his future to AFC Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo will be expected to play a bigger role in the team in the next football season.