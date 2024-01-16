Antoine Semenyo reflects on fascination and honour of representing Ghana in AFCON

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo, currently showcasing his talent at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast has expressed his fascination and honour upon receiving his first call-up to the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

Semenyo, who received his inaugural Ghana invite in 2022, has swiftly become a pivotal part of the national team, contributing crucial goals despite joining only a couple of years ago. The 24-year-old forward, who has been a standout performer at crucial matches including the ongoing AFCON, revealed his star-struck moment when initially called up.

“When I first got called up, I was almost starstruck but I had to keep composed. I didn’t think I’d be playing with them [the Ayews], but here I am â€¦ I have watched AFCON all of my life, from a kid with my parents, so to be involved is an honor," Semenyo shared, as quoted by The Guardian.

Having watched Andre and Jordan Ayew represent Ghana at the national level a few years ago, Semenyo acknowledged that it was once a dream to see himself alongside the Ayew brothers in the same team. Now, the forward is living that dream and making significant contributions to the Black Stars.

“It is going to be tough but I’m ready to embrace the challenge, and hopefully, we can go all the way and win. It is a massive deal in Africa â€“ it is like bragging rights â€¦ I can’t wait,” added Semenyo, emphasizing the significance of AFCON in the continent and his eagerness to contribute to Ghana's success.

Despite making his AFCON debut in the 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday, Semenyo remains optimistic about the team's chances and is poised to continue making a positive impact on the field.