Antoine Semenyo reflects on playing a key role in Ghana's AFCON qualification

Bournemouth forward, Antoine Semenyo has shared his excitement after delivering the assist for the winner that sent Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 23-year-old forward made an instant impact after coming off the bench to serve Ernest Nuamah with the winner in Kumasi.

The Black Stars had to come from a goal down to beat the Central African Republic to seal qualification.

"That was a good game, tough game and the pitch was not so good and the opposition surprised us, they were really good and of course I am happy to say I came off to provide the assist for the winner," he told AFCB TV ahead of the game against Stoke City in the EFL Cup.

Semenyo is expected to make Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in January and the English-born forward is already looking forward to the tournament.

"It's going to be tough but I am ready to embrace that challenge," he added.

The lanky forward has netted a goal in four matches in the English Premier League this season.