Antoine Semenyo reveals watching videos of Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry to improve

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that he takes inspiration from Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry.

According to the AFC Bournemouth striker, he used to watch videos of the former English Premier League strikers to improve his game.

Speaking to Showmax in an interview, Antoine Semenyo revealed that in addition to Drogba and Thierry Henry, he used to watch clips of Swiss striker Breel Embolo due to his similar playing style.

“I think it goes back to my mentality really. It's just kind of like, "What can I do if I’m not playing football?", and it's like, "Just keep going. What can I do?" So, it was actually one of the assistant coaches at the time at Bristol that suggested that I should watch a lot of clips on my idols. He suggested Breel Embolo from Monaco. He feels like my playing style is very similar. And so I watched him, Henry and Drogba for inspiration really.

“Just movement, working on heading, footwork, just little things. And yeah, I used my time just watching them, really,” Semenyo shared when he was asked about how he coped after his big injury at Bristol City.

From Bristol City, Antoine Semenyo is currently making a name for himself in the English Premier League as a player of AFC Bournemouth.

He is reportedly a transfer target of some of the top clubs in Europe this summer.