Antoine Semenyo says Player of the Month nomination is a testament of hard work

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed that his recent nomination for the English Premier League Player of the Month Award is a clear indicator of his dedication and hard work.

The 24-year-old earned the nomination in March, although the award ultimately went to Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz.

In a detailed interview with Premier League TV, Semenyo discussed his journey from non-league football in England to playing in the top division. He also mentioned how incorporating aspects of football legend Didier Drogba’s game has significantly contributed to his development.

Reflecting on his nomination, Semenyo shared, “I just remember sitting back smiling like wow, who would have thought I’d be getting nominated for player of the month. It just shows that I am working hard, I am getting that recognition which is nice. Even if I don’t win, I feel like the nomination in itself is an achievement for myself and just to have that mentality to keep going.”

Semenyo's impressive performances have been a bright spot for Bournemouth this season. He is expected to feature in Bournemouth’s final game of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 19.

In addition to his club duties, Semenyo is anticipated to be included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June. His form and work ethic have made him a crucial player for both his club and country.