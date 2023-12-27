Antoine Semenyo shines as Bournemouth secures 3-0 victory over Fulham on Boxing Day

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo showcased his prowess on Boxing Day, playing a pivotal role in Bournemouth's commanding 3-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old not only contributed significantly to his team's performance but also earned a penalty that further solidified Bournemouth's lead.

In a stellar display, Semenyo, who has been consistently impressive this season, demonstrated his impact on the pitch by winning a penalty that led to Bournemouth's second goal, providing a crucial two-goal cushion.

The match saw Justin Kluivert open the scoring for Bournemouth with a low strike that found its way beneath Bernd Leno, giving the Cherries the lead at halftime. On the hour mark, Bournemouth extended their advantage as JoÃ£o Palhinha's challenge on Antoine Semenyo resulted in a penalty, expertly converted by Dominic Solanke.

Semenyo was subbed off after 72 minutes, capping off an impactful contribution to Bournemouth's victory.

Luis Sinisterra added the finishing touch with a spectacular third goal, securing a comprehensive win for the Cherries.

As Bournemouth continues to climb the Premier League table, Semenyo's consistent form has not gone unnoticed with three goals and one assist in 16 appearances this season.

The forward has been named in the provisional 55-man squad for the Black Stars, signaling his potential inclusion in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next month.

With his impressive club performances, Semenyo aims to carry his momentum onto the international stage, contributing to Ghana's aspirations in the prestigious tournament.