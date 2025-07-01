Antoine Semenyo signs new long-term deal with Bournemouth until 2030

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has signed a new long-term contract with AFC Bournemouth, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2030.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Bristol City in January 2023, has become a key part of Andoni Iraola’s side and played a vital role in Bournemouth’s record-breaking 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Semenyo scored 13 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions as the Cherries finished ninth in the league, matching their best-ever Premier League placing and setting a new club record of 56 points.

Reacting to the new deal, President of Football Operations Tiago Pinto said: “Antoine has been crucial to the club’s progress and is a key member of the project here at Vitality Stadium. His commitment to the club matches our ambition and I’m excited to see what can be achieved.”

Semenyo also expressed his excitement, stating: “I’ve grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch. From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back and continue the hard work.”

Semenyo has made 89 appearances for Bournemouth so far, scoring 22 goals and assisting 10. He is set to rejoin the squad in the coming week as preparations begin for the 2025/26 season.