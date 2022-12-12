GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Antoine Semenyo: Turkish giants Fenerbahce want Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup star

Published on: 12 December 2022
Antoine Semenyo: Turkish giants Fenerbahce want Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup star
Antoine Semenyo

2022 FIFA World Cup star Antoine Semenyo has emerged on the wishlist of Turkish giants Fenerbahce for the upcoming January transfer window.

According to Turkish publication Fanatik, the Ghana international is a backup plan if they fail to land Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar who plays for Saudi side Al Nassr.

Semenyo’s current contract with Championship side Bristol City runs out in the summer of 2023.

But Fenerbahce are yet to open talks with Bristol City for Semenyo.

In England, Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are interested in his services.

Semenyo has also been linked with Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers.

Before the World Cup break, the 22-year-old scored two goals in 13 appearances for the Robins.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more