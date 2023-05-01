Antoine Semenyo urges Bournemouth to stay focused despite recent good form

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has urged his teammates to remain focused and keep winning games, despite their recent run of good form.

The Ghanaian, who recently scored his first goal for the club, has been impressed with the team's performances as they have won four of their last five games.

However, with four games remaining in the Premier League season, Semenyo knows that Bournemouth cannot afford to become complacent.

Speaking to the club's media team, Semenyo stressed the importance of continuing to work hard and challenge each other to achieve further success.

"The results today and Thursday are great. You can hear the music in the background, everyone is happy and everyone is buzzing, but we've got four more games to go. We need to keep going and get some more wins," he said.

Bournemouth's recent good form has seen them climb to 13th place in the Premier League standings, with 39 points from 34 games.

While they are currently on the brink of securing their status in the top flight for another season, Semenyo is aware that the team needs to maintain their focus and keep pushing for more victories.

"Confidence is oozing," he added. "Everyone is working hard for each other. Everyone is striving every day, challenging each other. I have to say we are safe for now."

Semenyo's call for continued hard work and dedication comes ahead of their next game against Southampton. Bournemouth will be looking to build on their recent good form and secure another win as they continue their quest for survival in the Premier League.