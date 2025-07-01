Antoine Semenyo vows to work hard for Bournemouth in upcoming season

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his excitement to stay long-term with Bournemouth and vowed to work hard in the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old forward has officially extended his contract with the English Premier League side committing to the club until 2030.

"I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season," Semenyo said. "From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

Semenyo had an impressive debut season in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists in 42 games across all competitions. He looks forward to building on that success and helping Bournemouth achieve even greater heights in the upcoming season.

The contract extension marks a new chapter for Semenyo, who was heavily linked with moves to top clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before deciding to stay with Bournemouth.

With his commitment and talent, Semenyo is poised to play a key role in the Cherries' future success.