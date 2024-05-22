Antoine Semenyo's brace against Luton wins Bournemouth Premier League award

AFC Bournemouth have won the Oracle Most Improbable Comeback award courtesy an Antoine Semenyo brace during the Premier League game against Luton Town.

The Ghana international produced a Man of the Match performance as the Cherries came back from three goals down to beat Luton 4-3 at the Vitality Park in March.

Semenyo netted twice in the final 25 minutes to complete a thrilling win for Bournemouth last season.

It is the second year in a row that Bournemouth are winning the Most Improbable Comeback award.

Meanwhile, it was Semenyo's best campaign in his two seasons in the English topflight league, contributing ten goals as the Cherries maintained their Premier League status.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and delivered two assists in the Premier League.

His performances in the month of March earned him a Premier League Player of the Month nomination.

Semenyo also won Bournemouth's Player of the Month award during the just-ended campaign.