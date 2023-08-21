Antoine Semenyo's early season performances lauded

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has heaped praise on Ghanaian talent Antoine Semenyo for his standout performances in the opening matches of the Premier League season.

The 23-year-old forward has already left a positive impression on his coach, featuring prominently in the team's early encounters.

Semenyo's contributions have not gone unnoticed, as he played a crucial role in Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against West Ham United. As a substitute, he made an immediate impact in the build-up to the vital equalizer at the Vitality Stadium.

In their recent match against Liverpool, Semenyo was granted a start and showcased his abilities by scoring the opening goal of the game. Although the team ultimately faced a 3-1 defeat, his performance on the pitch did not go unnoticed by Iraola.

The Bournemouth manager expressed his satisfaction with Semenyo's dedication and energy on the field, stating, "Antoine [Semenyo] was very good last week [vs. West Ham]. The minutes he played he gave good energy to the team." Iraola further commended Semenyo's efforts against Liverpool, highlighting his tireless commitment throughout the game.

Iraola emphasised the team's expectations from their forward players, emphasizing the importance of giving their all on the field. He added, "I think what we expect from our forward players is to give everything they have. A player comes and we are in a good position."

Semenyo's early-season performances have showcased his potential as a vital asset for Bournemouth's campaign. Having joined the club in January, the forward has already demonstrated his impact with goals and consistent contributions.