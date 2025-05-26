Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend pens heartfelt message to Ghana striker after ending EPL season with brace

Jordeen Buckley, the girlfriend of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo, has expressed pride in the Black Stars forward after finishing the 2024/25 Premier League season with a brace against Leicester City.

Semenyo ended the campaign with 11 goals, his most prolific season in the topflight, propelling AFC Bournemouth to their best finish in the English Premier League.

Ms Buckley was at Vitality Park to watch her boyfriend as he crowned a spectacular campaign in style.

After the game, the Ghana international and his lover spent quality time, taking photos from the last match.

She posted on social media after the game how proud she was of the striker, writing: "I’m so proud of you!! You finished the season off with a bang."

Semenyo and Ms Buckley's relationship is no secret as the couple share most of their time together and also create social media contents.

The 25-year-old's future at Bournemouth remains in doubt with several clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly linked with the former Bristol City forward.

Semenyo made a 20-goal contribution in 42 games across all competitions this season, and also became the fourth Ghanaian to record double figures in goals in the Premier League in a single campaign.

Unfortunately, he will miss the 2025 Unity Cup in London due to a minor injury he sustained against Leicester.

