German-born Ghanaian midfielder Anton Donkor showcased his playmaking skills in a Bundesliga 2 clash on Saturday afternoon, providing a crucial assist for Eintracht Braunschweig in their thrilling 2-2 draw against FC Nürnberg.

Despite their efforts, Eintracht Braunschweig couldn't secure a victory at the Eintracht-Stadion. Anton Donkor played a pivotal role, starting the game and remaining on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

The hosts took the lead in the 29th minute when Anthony Ujah found the net, courtesy of a well-placed header from the center of the box to the top right corner, with Anton Donkor delivering an expertly placed cross.

However, FC Nürnberg responded with Kanji Okunuki equalizing in the 38th minute. Okunuki's precise right-footed shot from the left side of the box found the bottom right corner, thanks to a precise through ball from Tim Handwerker.

The away side, FC Nürnberg, took the lead in the 40th minute as Benjamin Goller's right-footed shot from the center of the box hit the bottom right corner, once again assisted by Tim Handwerker.

The drama continued in the second half when Anthony Ujah struck again, leveling the score at 2-2 in the 60th minute and rescuing Eintracht Braunschweig from a potential defeat.

Eintracht Braunschweig's next league challenge will see them face Hansa Rostock in an away fixture as they aim to build on their promising performances in the Bundesliga 2.

They are still winless in their last four games and lie 17th on the league log after seven matches.