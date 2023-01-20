GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Anton Donkor: Udinese interested in Eintracht Braunschweig left-back

Published on: 20 January 2023
Udinese are interested in signing Eintracht Braunschweig's Ghanaian defender Anton Donkor.

The left-back has impressed this season, and the Italian Serie A club want to sign in the January transfer window.

Donkor, whose contract with the German club expires in 2024, is also said to be interested in a new challenge outside of his home country.

Donkor drew attention last season with outstanding performances at SV Waldhof Mannheim. Despite missing out on promotion with the Kurpfälzer, he advanced to the second division by joining Braunschweig.

He's been a regular there this season, making 19 competitive appearances.

Udinese Calcio are looking to strengthen their defence in order to secure European football for next season. After 18 games, the Little Zebras are eighth in the league with 25 points.

According to Transfermarkt, Donkor's current market value is 500,000 euros, an amount the Serie A club can afford.

 

