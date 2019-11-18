Antwi-Adjei must wait for his Ghana debut, benched for Sao Tome match

Newboy Christopher Antwi-Adjei will have to wait for his first Ghana game after he was named on the bench for the Black Stars match against Sao Tome.

The Paderborn SC winger arrived in Ghana on Thursday and missed the game against South Africa.

However, he made the trip to Sao Tome and Principe for the AFCON 2021 qualifier on Monday.

Despite being born in Germany, the winger chose the country of his parents for his international career.

“Getting the call up is one dream, and playing is the ultimate. It will be a dream come true for me to wear the Ghana shirt,”he told Ghanafa.org.

Coach Kwesi Appiah could hand the 25-year old a cap in today's game but it will be from the bench.

The Black Stars started the 2021 Nations Cup qualifier with a win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and a win against their opponents today will see them climb top of Group C.