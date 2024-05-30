Antwi, Issah tie as top scorers in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC duo John Antwi and Abdul Issah were joint top scorers for the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The duo ended the campaign with four goals and shared that spot with Paul BassÃ¨ne of RS Berkane and Malian striker Abdoulaye Kanou who plays for Algeria USM Algers.

Antwi and Issah were both on the scoresheets on match day 2 and 3 against Rivers United and AcadÃ©mica do Lobito.

In the reverse fixture against AcadÃ©mica do Lobito, Issah hit the back of the net in the 4-0 win.

When Dreams FC lost 2-1 at Rivers United, Issah scored the consolation goal.