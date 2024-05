Antwi, Issah tie as top scorers in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC duo John Antwi and Abdul Issah were joint top scorers for the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The duo ended the campaign with four goals and shared that spot with Paul Bassène of RS Berkane and Malian striker Abdoulaye Kanou who plays for Algeria USM Algers.

Antwi and Issah were both on the scoresheets on match day 2 and 3 against Rivers United and Académica do Lobito.

In the reverse fixture against Académica do Lobito, Issah hit the back of the net in the 4-0 win.

When Dreams FC lost 2-1 at Rivers United, Issah scored the consolation goal.