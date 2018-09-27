Apologetic Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku makes contract termination U-turn

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has decided against terminating his contract with the club.

The 23-year-old launched a scathing attack on the club this week, accusing the management of treating players badly.

The midfielder is in the eye of the storm amid the damning assessment of the management style, with fans descending heavily on him amid players being left homeless and starving.

Opoku has issued a groveling apology to the club owner Nana Agyemang Badu II and has made a U-turn on his decision to cancel his two-year deal.

“I’ve become a Dormaa citizen now. My pregnant partner is even from here (Dormaa) and she will even be delivering very soon. I am part of this town now. So I am sorry for what has happened” an apologetic Elvis Opoku said.

“I am pleading to the supporters of the club who were disappointed for my conduct to forgive me and let us leave peacefully now.