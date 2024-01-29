Apologetic Osman Bukari seeks forgiveness for Black Stars' AFCON 2023 failure

Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari has apologised to Ghanaians for the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Ghana failed to win a single match and exited the tournament in the group stages with just two points, leading to the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton.

Bukari made two substitute appearances at the tournament, but his mistake in the 2-2 draw against Egypt in Ghana's second game was a low point. He was substituted off and did not feature again for the rest of the tournament.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter, Bukari expressed his regret and apologized to fans for letting them down. "It has taken me quite a number of days to gather the words to address you our dear fans, because of the embarrassment we brought on the nation and the fact that we let you down and our inability to advance to the next stage has hit heavily on me, for I contributed a part in it," he wrote.

Bukari assured fans that the team will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger. "I would like to render an unqualified apology for the mistakes and assure you that we will come back better and stronger for team and country. I hope and ask that you forgive us. We live to fight someday. Thank y’all for the encouragement, love and support!!"

Now, Bukari turns his attention to club football, but he hopes to return to the national team for the March international window, when Ghana may face world champions Argentina in a friendly match.