Appiah, Asamoah in standoff over which position suits the Inter Milan star

Kwadwo Asamoah is likely to lose his place in the Black Stars for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations if he and Coach Kwasi Appiah don’t find a compromise regarding where the player’s favourite position in the team is.

Asamoah as has been already reported has left the Black Stars camp and will not take part in this afternoon’s friendly game with Mauritania at the Accra Sports stadium.

The player was also an unused substitute in the final AFCON qualifier against Kenya last Saturday in Accra.

The official communication is that the player has had to leave camp for Spain to undergo further treatment for a niggling injury.

However, Finder Sports is reliable informed that the player did not feature in last Saturday’s game because he was not keen to play in the left-back position that the coach had asked him to.

Our sources say, the player is determined to play in his favourite midfield position despite training all week as a left-back with the national team.

The standoff in where to play him lead Coach Kwasi Appiah to leave him out of the starting XI all together.

With no major games coming up before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in June, Appiah and Asamoah must have finality on which position best suits the player and serves the interest of the team.

Until his return last year, Kwadwo Asamoah had been absent from National team duties for four years.

It took several attempts and persuasions from the coach to have the Inter Milan star to return to the Black Stars.

Source: Finder Sports