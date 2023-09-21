Appiah McCarthy eyes first Bibiani Gold Stars home win against Kotoko

Bibiani Gold Stars midfielder, Appiah McCarthy is confident his team can record their first home victory over Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The Miners will host Kotoko at Dun’s Park this Saturday in matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League. Michael Osei's side have failed to beat the Porcupine Warriors since they joined the top flight last two seasons.

Gold Stars suffered back to back defeat at the hands of Kotoko in their debut season and drew in both of their two league matches last season.

At home, they lost 0-1 to Kotoko in their debut season and played out a 1-1 draw last season.

McCarthy is hopeful the Miners can break that hoodoo this Saturday.

The enterprising midfielder who joined the club early this year has told Kessben Sports: “We are preparing to pick all three points. The fans should expect the three points to remain in Bibiani. This is the time to win against Kotoko.

“In their first season, Kotoko beat them at Dun’s Park and got a draw here in the second season. So, this is the time to claim all three points in Bibiani."

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante