Applications open for Black Stars head coach position; deadline set for Feb 2

The Ghana Football Association's committee, headed by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, tasked with identifying a new head coach for the Black Stars, has officially declared the deadline for interested coaches to submit their applications.

This move comes in the aftermath of the dismissal of former coach Chris Hughton, following Ghana's disappointing performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The committee, consisting of five members, is actively searching for a highly qualified individual to take charge of the Black Stars.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time. The Search Committee has been mandated to explore coaching options, even for those who may not formally apply. Coaches aspiring for this prestigious role are encouraged to submit their applications, curriculum vitae or resumes, and a mission statement to the Search Committee via email at [email protected] before the impending deadline.

Job Description â€“ Head Coach:

The selected Head Coach will bear the responsibility of overseeing the comprehensive management of the senior men's national team. Key responsibilities include player selection, tactical planning for training and games, and overall performance oversight of the Black Stars. Furthermore, the head coach is expected to contribute to the general technical direction and supervision of the team, enhance the capacity of the Technical Team, and stay abreast of the latest trends and innovations in football tactics and development.

Alignment of the Head Coach's football philosophy with or complementing the GFA's DNA is crucial. Collaboration with the Technical Directorate to identify and develop young talents, along with the ability to scout new talent domestically and internationally, is also essential. Media engagement, encompassing squad announcements, pre-match, and post-match interviews, forms an integral part of the role.

Qualifications:

Applicants must demonstrate a proven track record of success in coaching top men's national teams or club football. The Head Coach should hold the highest football license globally and possess a minimum of 15 years of football experience. Proficiency in team reconstruction, organization, and the development of young talent, coupled with strong leadership and disciplinary skills, is imperative.

As the application deadline approaches, the football community eagerly anticipates the announcement of the new Black Stars head coach, who will shoulder the responsibility of guiding Ghana to new heights in international football. Notable figures, including Herve Renard, coach of the France women's team, and former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath, have emerged as potential candidates. Magath, in particular, has expressed his interest in the position through his agent.