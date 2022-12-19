Appoint an experienced coach for the Black Stars- Karim Zito

Black Starlets coach Abdul Karim Zito has urged the Ghana Football Association to appoint an experienced coach for the Ghana national team.

The Ghana FA is set to begin the process to recruit a new coach for the Black Stars.

Otto Addo stepped down after Ghana’s first-round exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Karim Zito who has been handed the national U17 team it is now imperative for the GFA to appoint a good manager capable of bringing the best out of the young squad assembled for the World Cup.

“Our players are young, so they need an experienced coach to guide these boys. They are young and want to do everything for themselves so it will be prudent to get a senior coach to guide them” he said.

According to sources, some coaches have sent their CV’s to the GFA for the vacant Black Stars head coach position.

Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton has been tipped to take over the head coach position.

However, there are also reports the GFA will want to appoint a highly experienced coach to take over from Coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars next assignment will be in March next year in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.